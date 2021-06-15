WESTERLY — Lyla Auth struck out 13 as the Westerly Middle softball team ended its season with a win, 11-2 over Chariho on Tuesday.
Auth also had a good day at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
Westerly (8-2) scored five runs in the third inning to take a 9-0 lead.
Ava D'Ortona was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. Abby Emery was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Sara Arnold finished 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Jett Cronin and Brooke Power also drove in runs.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.