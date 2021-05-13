WESTERLY — Lyla Auth struck out seven and did not allow a hit in three innings as the Westerly Middle softball team beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 15-0, on Thursday.
The game lasted just three innings due to the mercy rule. Auth walked one batter.
Avery Gingerella tripled and drove in three runs. She was 2 for 2. Tori Gabriele and Ella Keegan also finished with two hits each. Gabriele drove in a run and scored twice. Keegan scored three times.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.