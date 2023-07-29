WESTERLY — Matthew Walker was the top male finisher in Wednesday’s weekly Tom McCoy Fun Run 5K in a time of 18:10
Jared Peletier came in second in 19:07 and Nick Alge was third in 19:12.
Erin vonHousen won the women’s division in 19:57, with Meridan Agle following in second at 22:08. Kyla Peltier was third in 22:29.
In the kids’ division (1/3-mile), Mason Reeves was first among boys in 2:25, William Clarke was second in 2:30 and Trevor Alix was third in 2:34.
Lucy Whipple was the top girl in 2:08 followed by Eden Browne in second in 22:08. Addie Browne took third in 2:29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.