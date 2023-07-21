WESTERLY — Jake Serra was the top male finisher in Wednesday’s weekly Tom McCoy Fun Run 5K in a time of 17:06.
Sebastian Reisch came in second in 18:20 and Thomas Golas was third in 18:37.
Shara Bousquet won the women’s division in 22:14, with Elsa McGee following in second in at 22:26. Grace Steere was third in 23:08.
In the kids’ division (1/3-mile), Tanner Mason was first among boys in 2:08, William Brown was second in 2:21 and Mason Reeves was third in 2:29.
Lucy Whipple was the top girl in 2:09 with Elsa McGee in second (2:11). Sarah Hutchinson took third in 2:17.
The series continues on Wednesday through Aug. 2.
