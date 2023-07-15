WESTERLY — Simon Manlove was the top male finisher in last Wednesday’s weekly Tom McCoy Fun Run 5K in a time of 19:18.
Cameron Eidan came in second in 19:28 and Malcolm Caughey was third in 19:57.
Erin vonHousen won the women’s division in 19:28, with Keira Budge following in second in at 20:48. Erin Linehan was third in 21:30.
In the kids’ division (1/3-mile), Max Morrone was first among boys in 2:07, Andrew Martin was second in 2:23 and Mason Reeves was third in 2:34.
Brynn Reeves was the top girl in 2:19 with Caroline Leggett close behind in second in 2:20. Eden Browne took third (2:30).
The series continues on Wednesday through Aug. 2.
Rich Zalusky
