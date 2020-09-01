WESTERLY — Christian Mancini finished 3 for 3 with five RBIs as the Westerly National Little League 10-11 2 baseball team defeated CLCF 2, 11-2, in a fall ball game Saturday.
Mancini had a triple among his three hits.
Four Westerly pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts. Luke Gwaltney struck out five batters in two innings. Stephen Maynard had four strikeouts in two innings. Matteo Hackett struck out four in 1⅓ innings, and Jace Burton had two strikeouts in ⅔ innings.
Burton, Maynard and Tyler Falcone each drove in a run.
Westerly next travels to West Warwick for a game on Thursday.
Waterford 9, Mystic 12s 6
STONINGTON — Waterford's Alex Picardi hit a pair of home runs for Waterford in its victory over Mystic in the District 10 11-12 tournament on Monday.
Ethan Cabrera finished with three hits for Mystic, and Jacob Schrage had a pair.
Montville 8, Mystic 12s 2
STONINGTON — Montville took the lead in the fifth inning and defeated Mystic in the District 10 tournament on Thursday.
Connor Gallagher had four strikeouts in five innings for Mystic. Ryan Gelamy doubled.
Eddy Torres and Desmond Powers had three hits each for Montville.
SOFTBALL
Groton/Mystic 12s 10, East Lyme 0
GROTON — Ava Boening struck out seven and pitched a complete game for the Groton/Mystic 11-12 All-Stars in the District 10 Little League tournament on Monday at Washington Park.
Katie MacPherson finished with three hits for the winners and Emma Robinson had a pair.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.