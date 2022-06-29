WATERFORD — Shay Deary, Molly Perkins, Shelby Mayo and Sara Slitt drove in two runs apiece for the Stonington 12U softball All-Stars in their 13-6 District 10 tournament victory over Groton/Mystic on Tuesday at Rotary Field.
Pitcher Ainslie Zagol struck out four in six innings en route to earning the win. Sarah Previty and Sloane Deary added base hits.
Kayla Gibson pitched a complete game and had three hits for Groton/Mystic. Michaela Miner and Nora Gambradella each doubled.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.