WATERFORD — Shelby Mayo and Molly Perkins each had a hit for the Stonington 12U softball All-Stars in their 12-2 loss to Salem/Montville in a District 10 tournament game Sunday at Rotary Field.
Pitchers Natalie Lutyen and Abby Daniewicz combined on the two-hitter for Salem/Montville.
Waterford 12Us 13, Groton/Mystic 3
WATERFORD — Gabrielle Fontaine led the Waterford All-Stars over Groton/Mystic on Sunday at Rotary field.
Fontaine was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out 12. Fontaine and Brooklyn Hume led the offense with three hits apiece.
Kayla Gibson had Groton/Mystic's lone hit.
On Saturday, Waterford defeated Groton/Mystic 17-1 in three innings. Winning pitcher Reese Firmin didn't allow a hit and struck out nine. She also homered.
Kaileen Berard reached based and scored for Groton/Mystic.
— Ken Sorensen
