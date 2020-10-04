SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly National II closed the regular season with a fall ball baseball win against South Kingstown I, 8-6, on Thursday.
Jace Burton, Luca Fusaro and Jackson Mankoff each tripled. Luke Gwaltney, Stephen Maynard and Matteo Hackett all doubled. Gwaltney, Fusaro, Ben Eaton, Maynard, Burton and Hackett each drove in a run.
Burton had five strikeouts in two innings. Hackett struck out three, and Maynard two.
Westerly improved to 9-0.
— Keith Kimberlin
