WARWICK — The Westerly National Little League 8U baseball team beat Warwick North, 4-1, in the first pool-play game of the Sally Eddy tournament on Thursday.
Gavin Auth singled home Anthony Chimento and Cassius Arnold in the second. Gavin Schwab also hit a two-run single to score Auth and Jaxon Gwaltney. Gwaltney also singled.
Auth struck out five and pitched two innings for the win. Schwab and Kasin McAndrew each pitched a scoreless inning.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.