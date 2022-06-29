WESTERLY — Christian Mancini hit two home runs, including a grand slam, Jace Burton had a key two-run single and the Westerly National Little League Intermediate Division (50/70) All-Star team defeated East Greenwich, 15-8, on Tuesday in a District 3 baseball tournament game at the Trombino Sports Complex.
With the victory, Westerly can win the district title by beating East Greenwich on Thursday at Trombino. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. If Westerly loses, the two will play again for the district crown on Friday at 5:30.
In the bottom of the fifth inning of a 7-7 game, Burton put Westerly ahead for good with a two-run single on an 0-2 count.
Mancini added his grand slam in the fifth. He finished 3 for 4 with six RBIs.
Joshua Main was the winning pitcher for the WNLL Intermediates. He allowed two runs on three hits in two innings, striking out three.
— Ken Sorensen
