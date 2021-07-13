OLD LYME — Quin Robinson's walk-off hit lifted the Waterford Little League baseball under-11 All-Stars over Mystic, 6-5, in the District 10 championship game Sunday at Cross Lane.
Mystic led 5-2 through 6½ innings. But in the bottom of the seventh, Waterford rallied for the win, capped by Robinson's hit.
Robinson, Salvatore Bonnano and Griffin Haffey each had multiple hits for Waterford.
Bryce Williams was the starting pitcher for Mystic. He allowed just two runs on three hits in four innings.
Waterford finished 4-0 in the tournament and advanced to sectionals, which start Friday in Guilford, Conn.
— Ken Sorensen
