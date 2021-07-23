STONINGTON — Wyatt Verbridge drove in four runs as the Pawcatuck/North Stonington Senior League All-Stars defeated Plainfield/SFC/Moosup, 13-1, in the Section 2 baseball tournament Thursday night at the Pawcatuck Little League complex.
Pawcatuck/NS advances to the title game. The day of the game has not been determined.
Verbridge hit two-run singles in the first and second innings and finished with three hits. James Main homered and singled. Kyle Kessler doubled and drove in a run.
Sean Bergel finished with two hits and an RBI. Dylan Cimini, Noah Christina and Aaron LoPresto also singled, and Brandin Anderson drove in a run with a single.
Pawcatuck/North Stonington led 9-1 after three innings.
Kessler, Anderson and Bergel pitched and allowed one earned run on just two hits and two walks.
Stafford and Plainfield/SFC/Moosup were scheduled to play Friday night with the winner facing Pawcatuck/North Stonington for the sectional title.
The winner advances to the state tournament, which starts Tuesday at the Pawcatuck facility.
— Keith Kimberlin
