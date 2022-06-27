STONINGTON — Kyle Kessler hit two home runs and the Stonington Senior League All-Stars opened the District 10 baseball tournament with a 15-0 rout of Ledyard on Sunday at the Stonington Little League complex.
The game ended after four innings due to the mercy rule.
Kessler's two blasts backed the strong pitching of James Main and Sean Bergel, who combined on a one-hit shutout.
Ledyard's Trent Burke broke up the no-hit bid with a single in the fourth inning.
Bergel and Bradin Anderson finished with two hits apiece. Bergel, Deondre Bransford and Julian Rodriguez each had a double.
Stonington is scheduled to next play on Wednesday against either Ledyard or Groton in the district final at the SLL complex. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
