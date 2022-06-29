STONINGTON — Kyle Kessler and James Main hit home runs and Mason Perkins had a two-run double as the Stonington Senior League All-Star baseball team routed Groton, 12-0, to win the District 10 tournament title Wednesday at the Stonington Little League complex.
The district championship is Stonington’s third straight.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Stonington was coming off another mercy-rule win, 15-0 over Ledyard, on Sunday.
Pitchers Bradin Anderson and Sean Bergel combined on Wednesday's shutout. Anderson earned the win, allowing three hits in four innings. He struck out eight and walked none. Bergel pitched a perfect fifth inning to secure the victory.
Kessler got the Stonington offense rolling in the first inning, hitting a solo home run over the right-center-field fence on 1-2 count.
In the second, Perkins doubled off the center-field fence to score Anderson and Austen linicus, who had singled earlier in the inning, to make it 3-0.
The Senior Leaguers went up 5-0 in the bottom of the third. Dylan Cimini led off the with a single, and he came around to score on Main's line-drive shot to left-center.
Stonington put things away in the fourth by scoring seven runs. Bergel had a two-run double and Garrett Lenihan added a two-run single to highlight the inning.
Perkins, Bergel and Cimini each finished with two hits.
The three-time district champions are also the two-time defending state champions. They will begin defense of their state crown against the District 5 representative starting on July 9 at the Stonington Little League complex, the tournament host.
— Ken Sorensen
