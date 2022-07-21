BANGOR, Maine — The Stonington Little League baseball Senior League All-Stars rebounded from a tournament-opening loss to defeat Auburn, Mass., 3-0, on Thursday at the Eastern Regional.
Pitchers James Main and Kyle Kessler combined on the five-hit shutout for Stonington, which plays Berlin, Md., on Friday at 1 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament at Mansfield Stadium.
Main had a two-run single in the fifth inning, and Deondre Bransford had an RBI single in the sixth to support the pitching of Main and Kessler.
Main started and went first 2 2/3 innings, stopping at 45 pitches to make him available on Saturday should Stonington defeat Maryland. Kessler went the final 4 1/3 innings and stayed under the 60-pitch threshold to remain available for Sunday.
After four scoreless innings, Garrett Lenihan opened Stonington's fifth with a walk. Alex DePerry singled and Main followed with his base hit to drive in both Lenihan and DePerry.
In the sixth, DePerry gave way to a pinch runner who promptly stole second and later scored on Bransford's single.
Stonington lost its tournament opener on Tuesday, 7-4, to Hollidaysburg, Pa., which scored four unearned runs.
Kessler, Bransford, Anderson Bergel and Mason Perkins all collected hits for Stonington.
— Ken Sorensen
