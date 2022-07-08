WATERFORD — Three pitchers combined on a two-hitter in Waterford's 3-1 win over Stonington in the District 10 12U Little League baseball All-Star tournament Thursday.
Jameson Barlow, Carson Gallerani and Griffin Haffey pitched for Waterford. Wyatt Loughleen and Ben Thomas each had hits for Stonington.
The two teams will play again in the championship round on Saturday at 8 p.m. The tournament is double elimination moving forward.
Waterford finished 4-0 in pool play, while Stonington was 2-2. Mystic and East Lyme also qualified for championship-round play.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.