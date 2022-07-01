WESTERLY — Jack Harvey tied the game with a base hit in the eighth inning and Carter Serra later drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the game-winning run as the Westerly National Little League 10U All-Stars defeated Narragansett, 10-9, in their District 3 tournament opener Friday at the Trombino Sports Complex.
Westerly National was down to its final strike when Harvey hit a two-out, two-strike pitch down the right-field line to tie the game. He would eventually score after three consecutive walks to give WNLL the walk-off win.
Harvey also earned the victory on the mound, pitching the final two innings. Grady Friend started and went four innings, striking out 10.
Gavin Auth led the WNLL offense with three hits, two runs scored and one RBI. Harvey added two hits, Justin Luppe had one hit and scored twice, and Jaxon Gwaltney caught all eight innings and made several outstanding plays on defense.
Westerly will next play the winner of Warwick North and Coventry on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a site to be determined.
Mystic 10U 3, Waterford 1
WATERFORD — Pitcher Maddox Salemma allowed just two hits in 5 2/3 innings in the Mystic 8-10 All-Stars' District 10 tournament win over Waterford on Friday at Patterson Field.
Salemma struck out five and walked none. Kobie Sharpe struck out the final batter of the game to preserve the victory.
Cayden King had two hits for Mystic.
— Ken Sorensen
