WESTERLY —Luis Valdez and Josh Main combined for 12 strikeouts as Westerly National I beat CLCF, 6-5, Saturday in the District 3 B Division Little League fall ball 10-11 baseball tournament.
Caden Messier’s suicide squeeze bunt in the top of the sixth inning scored Matthew Ezyk with what proved to be the winning run.
Westerly trailed 5-0 in the third inning before rallying for the victory. Jordan Main had an RBI double.
Warwick Continental 4, Westerly National II 3
WESTERLY — Westerly suffered its first loss of the season in the District 3 tournament Saturday.
Luke Gwaltney, Stephen Maynard, Luca Fusaro, Dante Pruitt, Ben Eaton, Matteo Hackett and Christian Mancini all had hits.
Gwaltney struck out five batters in three innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits.
Jace Burton pitched the final three innings, striking out three while allowing two runs on four hits.
Westerly National 5, Warwick Continental 3
WESTERLY — Noah Bitgood and Brayden Bagley combined for 14 strikeouts as Westerly National beat Warwick Continental in the 8-9 District 3 tournament Saturday.
Westerly scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead on a hit by Jacob Macera.
— Keith Kimberlin
