WATERFORD — Carson Wheeler, Evan Spader and Bryce Williams each had two hits as the Mystic 12U Little League All-Stars defeated Montville, 9-2, in a District 10 baseball tournament pool-play game Wednesday at Patterson Field.
Pitchers Spader, Holden Salemma and Braydyn Banks combined on a four-hitter and struck out 10.
On Sunday, Mystic lost to East Lyme, 11-0. Wheeler, Banks and Nick Yevoli each had hits for Mystic.
Waterford 11U 8, Stonington 1
GROTON — Griff Fiano, Reily Karasevicz and Anthony Verzillo each had a hit and an RBI as Waterford defeated Stonington in a District 10 championship-round game Tuesday at Burrows Field.
Cormac Murphy singled and drove in Stonington's only run.
Mystic 10U 17, Montville 1
EAST LYME — Pitchers Cayden King and Brady Volpe combined on a one-hitter as Mystic topped Montville in a District 10 pool-play game Tuesday at East Lyme's Little League complex.
David Connell and Seth Plasse each had two hits and three RBIs for Stonington.
Coventry 10U 14, Westerly 6
WESTERLY — Westerly National was unable to protect a one-run lead through five innings and lost to Coventry in a District 3 tournament game Wednesday night at Trombino Field.
Grady Friend finished with three hits, a run scored and an RBI for Westerly, which gave up 10 runs over the final two innings. Gavin Schwab added two hits, and Jack Harvey and Gavin Auth each had one hit.
Westerly is still alive in the double-elimination district tournament and faces North Kingstown on Monday night at a location to be determined.
— Ken Sorensen
