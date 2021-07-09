STONINGTON —Sean Bergel pitched an abbreviated no-hitter and the Pawcatuck/North Stonington Senior League baseball All-Stars rolled past Ledyard, 19-0, on Thursday in District 10 round-robin play at the Pawcatuck Little League complex.
The game was shortened four innings by the mercy rule.
Bergel struck out six and walked one. The shutout was preserved by three excellent defensive plays, two by Wyatt Elliot and one by Dylan Cimini.
The PLL/NSLL offense pounded out 15 hits. Cimini (2), James Main (2), Bergel, Kyle Kessler and Wyatt Verbridge all had doubles that drove in runs. Bradin Anderson, Main, Bergel and Cimini each finished with two hits.
With the victory, the PLL/NSLL All-Stars secured the No. 1 seed in the three-team district tournament. They next play Tuesday night at the Pawcatuck Little League complex at 5:30.
— Ken Sorensen
