WATERFORD — The Waterford Little League baseball 12-and-under All-Stars edged Pawcatuck/North Stonington, 7-6, in a District 10 tournament game Saturday at Patterson Field.
Evan West had two hits for Pawcatuck/NS, and Sean Durham pitched well in the loss.
Brooks Lane homered and doubled for Waterford.
— Ken Sorensen
