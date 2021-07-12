MYSTIC — Matteo Panciera homered and the Mystic Little League baseball 12-and-under All-Stars defeated Ledyard, 15-4, on Saturday in a District 10 tournament game at Rossie Field.
The contest was the continuation of a game that had started on Tuesday.
Panciera finished with three hits, including his first-inning home run, and four RBIs. Sawyer Chappel, Nick Logan and Kinsley Watson also contributed three hits apiece.
Nick Logan earned the win on the mound, allowing one run in three innings while striking out eight.
— Ken Sorensen
