EAST LYME — Evan Spader, Mason Williams, Holden Salemma, Bryce Williams and Ethan Spinner each had multiple hits as the Mystic 10-12 All-Stars defeated Ledyard, 18-4, in a District 10 baseball tournament game Thursday.
Salemma, who started on the mound for Mystic and earned the victory, pitched four innings and struck out eight.
— Ken Sorensen
