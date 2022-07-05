WATERFORD — East Lyme shut out the Mystic 12s, 11-0, in a pool play game in the District 10 Little League baseball tournament on Sunday.
Carson Wheeler, Braydyn Banks and Nick Yevoli each had hits for Mystic.
— Keith Kimberlin
