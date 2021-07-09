OLD LYME — The Waterford 11-and-under All-Star baseball team defeated Mystic, 7-3, on Thursday in a six-inning District 10 tournament game.
The victory left Waterford within one victory from capturing the district title.
Mystic finished with five hits in the loss. Evan Spader and Austin Lelek each had multiple hits.
Waterford will face the winner of the elimination game between Ledyard and Mystic for the title.
— Ken Sorensen
