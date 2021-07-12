OLD LYME — The Mystic Little League baseball under-11 All-Stars routed Ledyard, 17-0, on Saturday in a District 10 tournament game Saturday at Cross Lane.
Mason Williams drove in four runs for Mystic, and Austin Lelek and Cayden King each had two hits.
Pitchers Ethan Spinner, Lelek and Evan Spader combined on a one-hit shutout.
Milo Leaf had Ledyard’s lone hit.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.