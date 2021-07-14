STONINGTON — Kyle Kessler pitched five-plus strong innings to lead the Pawcatuck/North Stonington Senior League All-Stars to a 7-1 victory over Groton in the District 10 baseball tournament Tuesday night at the Pawcatuck Little League complex.
Kessler surrendered one run on three hits and two walks in 5⅓ innings. He struck out seven.
Groton, the home team by virtue of a coin flip, scored its only run in the first inning on an RBI single by Thurman Banks.
The Pawcatuck/NS All-Stars scored three times in the second inning to take a 3-1 lead, with Sean Bergel, Kessler and Wyatt Elliot each producing RBI hits.
They added to the lead by scoring two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings, Dylan Cimini and Alex Deperry driving in the runs.
Bradin Anderson was nearly perfect in relief of Kessler. He struck out three and walked one in 1⅔ innings.
The walk was erased on the next at-bat by a 6-4-3 double play, with Kessler, having moved to shortstop, ranging deep in the hole to backhand a hard-hit ball, throwing a perfect dart to second baseman Aaron Lopresto, who effortlessly swiped the bag and fired a strike to first baseman Bergel to end the sixth inning.
Deperry and Cimini each finished with two hits.
With the win, Pawcatuck/NS advanced to the district final Thursday night, and will play either Groton or Ledyard.
— Ken Sorensen
