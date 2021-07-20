STONINGTON — Kyle Kessler homered twice and the Pawcatuck/North Stonington Senior League All-Stars used a 14-run second inning to roll past Stafford, 18-1, in the opening game of the Section 2 baseball tournament Tuesday at the Pawcatuck Little League complex.
Kessler hit his first home run in the top of the first inning, a two-run blast to left-center field on a 2-2 pitch. His second long ball came in the second inning, a three-run shot over the scoreboard in left-center.
In its productive second inning, Pawcatuck/NS sent 19 hitters to the plate and scored 14 runs on eight hits.
Bradin Anderson drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly. Singles by Noah Christina and Alex Deperry led to an RBI double by Aaron Lopresto, and Kessler followed with his three-run homer that gave Pawcatuck/NS a 7-0 lead.
The Seniors added to their lead in the inning thanks to several walks, two hit batters and timely hits by James Main and LoPresto.
Four Pawcatuck/NS pitchers combined to shut down Stafford.
Main pitched a scoreless first inning, striking out three and walking one; Anderson struck out the side on 10 pitches in the second; Will McCann fanned two and walked two in the third; and Sean Bergel struck out two and walked one in the fourth.
Pawcatuck/NS next plays Wednesday against the District 11 winner at the PLL complex. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
