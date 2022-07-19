WESTERLY — A luncheon to honor the 1950 Westerly team that played in the Little League World Series will take place on Aug. 11 at noon in the Westerly Armory.
Organizers are hoping that all seven surviving members of the team, the only Westerly squad to reach the World Series, will be in attendance. The team was also the first from Rhode Island to qualify.
In those days, the tournament was single-elimination and Westerly lost to eventual champion Texas, 3-1, in the opening round.
Organizers will have a film of the team playing and another of a parade in town to honor the group. The team will also be recognized by the state and the town during the luncheon.
Tickets for the event are $20 and are available Monday-Thursday at the Armory (401-596-8554) on Railroad Avenue. Tickets may also be purchased from Rich Siciliano (401-596-1379).
— Keith Kimberlin
