HOPKINTON — Jacob Holland, Michael Dachowsky and Landon Charette each had clutch hits and the Chariho 11s Little League All-Stars held off Warwick North, 8-5, in the losers bracket of the double-elimination District 3 baseball tournament Thursday at Dow Field in Hope Valley.
In the third inning of a 4-4 game, Holland's single drove in Dachowsky to give Chariho the lead, and in the fourth, Dachowsky delivered two-out RBI double that made it 6-4.
Warwick added a run in the fifth to close to 6-5, but, in the sixth, Charette hit a two out, two-run single to give Chariho some breathing room it would need.
In the seventh, Warwick North loaded the bases and had its leadoff hitter at the plate, but Charette entered the game and proceeded to strike out the side and secure the win for Chariho.
Holland, who was also the starting pitcher (4⅔ innings, four hits, five strikeouts, one walk), added an RBI single in the second inning, as did Sean Dorgan.
Chariho next plays North Kingstown in the losers bracket final on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The winner advances to face Warwick Continental for the District 3 title.
— Ken Sorensen
