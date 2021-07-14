WICKFORD — Danny Kocab hit a two-run single, Dustin Wiitalia and Domenic Andrade added RBI doubles and the Chariho Little League baseball under-11 All-Stars defeated North Kingstown/Wickford, 4-2, in the District 3 tournament Tuesday night at Wilson Park.
The Chariho All-Stars advanced out of the losers bracket to play Warwick Continental American for the district title. They must win twice to capture the championship.
NK/Wickford took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. But Chariho responded in its half of the frame, with Wiitalia doubling in a run with two outs to tie it.
Andrade, in his first game back from injury, followed in the second inning with his RBI double to give Chariho the lead.
In the fourth, the 11s made it 4-1 on Kocab's two-run single that scored Brody Devoe and Sean O'Leary.
Jacob Holland earned the win on the mound. He threw four solid innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks. He struck out seven.
Wiitalia followed Holland on the mound and benefited from some fine defense in the fifth to set up closer Landon Charette, who entered the game in the sixth with a man on and one out.
Charette struck out two, but NK/Wickford was able to score a run on an error to cut Chariho's lead to 4-2. Charette then recorded a third strikeout to end the game.
Kocab, Holland each finished with two hits.
— Ken Sorensen
