STONINGTON — The Pawcatuck/North Stonington 11-12 softball All-Stars beat Groton/Mystic, 22-12, in a District 10 Little League tournament game on Tuesday at the Pawcatuck Little League complex.
Updated: July 1, 2021 @ 4:54 pm
