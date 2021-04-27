WESTERLY — Jack Zerbarini struck out nine batters in three innings as McQuade's beat Printing Plus, 12-0, in the Westerly National Little League Major Division.
Matteo Hackett tripled and drove in four runs.
Gaffney-Dolan 7, Gingers 3
Christian Mancini finished with three hits, including a home run, and struck out five for Gaffney-Dolan. Jackson Mankoff had two hits.
Ed French & Sons 10, Coastal Eye 9
Jordan Main had a double for the winners.
