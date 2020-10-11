WARWICK — Stephen Maynard struck out seven and did not allow a run in three innings as Westerly National defeated Warwick Continental/American, 8-4, in the 10-11 District 3 fall ball tournament Wednesday.
Tyler Falcone struck out four in two innings and Matteo Hackett pitched one shutout inning.
Trent Bessette was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Christian Mancini, Hackett, and Falcone all had RBIs. Falcone, Cam MacDonald, Luca Fusaro and Jackson Mankoff all had hits.
The game started on Tuesday, but was suspended due to lightning and completed Wednesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
