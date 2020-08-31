WESTERLY — Christian Mancini drove in five runs and finished 3 for 3 as the Westerly National Little League 10-11 2 baseball team defeated CLCF 2, 11-2, in a fall ball game Saturday.
Mancini finished with a triple and a pair of singles.
Four Westerly pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts. Luke Gwaltney struck out five batters in two innings. Stephen Maynard had four strikeouts in two innings. Matteo Hackett struck out four in 1-1/3 innings and Jace Burton had two strikeouts in 2/3 innings.
Burton, Maynard and Tyler Falcone each drove in a run.
Westerly next travels to West Warwick on Thursday.
Montville 8, Mystic 2
STONINGTON — Montville took the lead in the fifth inning to down Mystic in the District 10 tournament on Thursday.
Connor Gallagher had four strikeouts in five innings for work for Mystic. Ryan Gelamy also doubled.
Eddy Torres and Desmond Powers had three hits each for Montville.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.