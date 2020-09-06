WEST WARWICK — Christian Mancini homered and Matteo Hackett drove in two runs as the Westerly National Little League 10-11 baseball team beat West Warwick, 15-3, on Thursday in a fall ball game.
Hackett was also 3 for 3 and Mancini drove in two runs. Starter Tyler Falcone struck out four in two innings and Jace Burton had three strikeouts in two innings.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.