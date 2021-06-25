Westerly Eye Associates beat Ed French & Son in two straight games to claim the Westerly National Little League championship, 7-0 and 9-1. Team members were Ben Eaton, Tyler Falcone, JP Parker, Connor Plante, Noah Roy, Trajan Bea, Caleb Martin, Olivia Cicero, Malik Nelson, Vincent Fasoli, and Myles Roy. The team was coached by Craig Eaton, assisted by Adam Falcone, Jay Parker, and Jeff Plante. | Photo courtesy Craig Eaton
