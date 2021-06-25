WATERFORD — Waterford edged Mystic, 3-2, in the District 10 (10-12) Little League tournament on Thursday.
Waterford's Colby Sheehan finished with 13 strikeouts and Mystic's Mateo Panciera had nine.
Mystic's Kinsley Watson, Max Denny and Panciera finished with two hits each.
SOFTBALL
Waterford 10, Pawcatuck 0
STONINGTON — Sara Slitt had Pawcatuck's lone hit in Wednesday's District 10 (10-12) tournament loss to Waterford.
Waterford's Audra Fiano struck out 10 and Madison Goldstein had an inside-the-park home run.
— Keith Kimberlin
