WESTERLY — Hope Spaulding struck out 13 in the opener and the Westerly National 11-12 softball team swept a pair of South Kingstown teams on Saturday in a fall ball doubleheader at the Trombino Sports Complex.
Westerly beat South Kingstown I, 10-2, in the first game and topped South Kingstown II, 10-4, in the second.
Spaulding earned a complete-game win with her 13 strikeouts in the opener.
Dacia Gingerella and Hannah LaMotte both finished 2 for 2. Meadow Ferdula doubled and drove in a run. Oliva Cicero also drove in a run, and Mariyah Lydick, Selena Daniel and Avery Gingerella each singled.
In the second game, Spaulding drove in a run, and Avery Gingerella and Lydick each had a hit.
Bella Mazzarese pitched three innings and finished with seven strikeouts.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.