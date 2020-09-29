Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Showers this morning becoming less numerous during the afternoon hours. High 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.