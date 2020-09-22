WARWICK — Westerly National's softball team dropped a doubleheader to Warwick North in 12U fall ball on Saturday.
Warwick North won by scores of 12-4 and 12-3.
In the first game, Bella Mazzarese doubled and drove in two runs for Westerly National. Dacia Gingerella, Avery Gingerella and Selena Daniel each added hits.
Pitchers Hope Spaulding and Mazzarese each had two strikeouts.
In the second game, Mazzarese tripled and drove in a pair of runs. Mariyah Lydick was 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Meadow Ferdula, Avery Gingerella, Dacia Gingerella and Daniel each had hits.
Spaulding struck out two in the two innings she pitched.
— Keith Kimberlin
