WATERFORD — Kayla Gibson was the winning pitcher and went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Groton-Mystic 11-12 Little League All-Star softball team over East Lyme, 11-6, on Monday at Rotary Field.
Gibson struck out five in six innings in the pitching circle.
Sydney Archambault doubled and scored three runs for Groton-Mystic.
On Saturday, Groton-Mystic defeated Ledyard, 11-5, in five innings at Rotary Field.
Olivia Burleigh tripled and scored three runs, and Archambault tripled and scored twice. Gibson struck out six.
Salem-Montville 9, Stonington 4
Sarah Slitt had two hits for the Stonington 12s in their loss on Monday.
Lauren Gault doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for Salem-Montville.
On Saturday, Stonington fell to Waterford, 11-1.
— Ken Sorensen
