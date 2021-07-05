PAWCATUCK — Sara Slitt drove in six runs as the Pawcatuck/North Stonington 12s defeated Ledyard, 11-0, in the District 10 Little League softball tournament on Sunday.
Slitt finished 3 for 4, and Ari Scavello was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Madison Harvey, Shelby Mayo and Eliza Dufour also contributed hits for Pawctuck/NS, while Sarah Previty pitched four shutout innings.
Pawcatuck/NS was scheduled to play Montville/Salem in the losers bracket finals on Monday. The winner will travel to unbeaten Waterford on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. A deciding game, if necessary, would be played that night at Waterford.
East Lyme/Salem 16 – Groton/Mystic 10
EAST LYME — Kaileen Beard had two singles in the loss for the Groton/Mystic 10s in a District 10 tournament game Monday at Vets Field in Niantic.
Grace Rollins added a double, and Naomi Richardson chipped in a single for Groton/Mystic.
East Lyme/Salem finished with 19 hits in the victory.
BASEBALL
New London 6, Pawcatuck/North Stonington 0
WATERFORD — Pawcatuck/North Stonington's Sean Durham struck out 13 in a losing effort Sunday in a District 10 12-and-under tournament game.
Durham also singled. New London's Gavin McGaha struck out 10.
Pawcatuck/NS next plays at Waterford on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
