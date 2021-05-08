WESTERLY — Joe Mazza Chimene drove in four runs and struck out five as Ed French edged Gaffney-Dolan, 6-5, in a game of unbeatens in the Westerly National Little League on Tuesday.
Christian Mancini singled twice and had five strikeouts for the winners.
James Tolmie and Trente Besette each had three hits for Gaffney-Dolan. Luke Gwaltney had two.
Ginger's 19, Printing Plus 0
Pitcher Grady Auth struck out five in a complete game for Ginger's. Auth and Logan Cronin had two hits each.
— Keith Kimberlin
