WESTERLY — Jackson Mankoff's inside-the-park home run lifted Gaffney-Dolan past Coastal Eye Associates, 12-11, in the Westerly National Little League.
Noah Roy also drove in two runs for the winners.
Olivia Cicero and Vincent Fasoli combined for six RBIs for Coastal Eye Associates.
Ed French and Sons 16, Printing Plus 6
James Tolmie had three hits for Ed French.
Luke Gwaltney, Trent Besette and Josh Main added two hits each for the winners.
— Keith Kimberlin
