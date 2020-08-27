WATERFORD — Jillian Fugere pitched a perfect game, striking out all 12 batters she faced, as the Groton/Mystic softball team defeated Waterford, 12-0, for the District 10 Little League 8-10 championship Wednesday night.
They were the only two teams that played in the tournament. Kayla Gibson and Michaela Miner each had two hits for Groton/Mystic.
On Tuesday, Fugere pitched a no-hitter as Groton/Mystic beat Waterford, 15-0, in a four-inning game. She struck out 11.
Fugere, Sydney Archambault and Gibson finished with three hits apiece.
BASEBALL
East Lyme 3, Mystic 10-11s 0
STONINGTON — East Lyme's Andrew Sevigny allowed just one Mystic hit while striking out 13 to earn the victory in the opening round of the District 10 tournament Tuesday night.
Will Haugeto had the lone Mystic hit.
Waterford 4, Mystic 9-11s 3
WATERFORD — Waterford scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to top Mystic on Wednesday.
Alex Amaro, J.P. Logan, Kinsley Watson and Avin Spader all singled for Mystic.
— Keith Kimberlin
