WESTERLY — Tyler Falcone singled home two runs in the final inning as Coastal Eye Associates defeated Ginger's, 7-6, in the Westerly National Little League.
Falcone's walk-off hit came with the bases loaded. J.P. Parker finished with two hits, including a double. Ben Eaton and Connor Plante combined for 11 strikeouts.
Liam Jacobson and Holden Reed had multiple hits for Ginger's. Luis Valdez pitched three innings allowing one hit.
Gaffney-Dolan 15, Printing Plus 0
Christian Mancini hit a grand slam and tripled for the winners. Jace Burton, Jackson Mankoff and Joe Chimene drove in two runs each.
Mancini also struck out five.
— Keith Kimberlin
