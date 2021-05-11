WESTERLY — Grady Auth drove in the go-ahead run as Ginger's handed Ed French & Sons its first loss of the season, 2-1, in the Westerly National Little League on Saturday.
Cam McDonald was 2 for 3 for the winners. Holden Reed was the winning pitcher, and Logan Cronin earned a save.
Brayden Bagley had two hits for Ed French (5-1). Trent Besette, Luke Gwaltney and Josh Main combined for a six-hitter.
Gaffney-Dolan 4, McQuade's 0
Christian Mancini pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout for Gaffney-Dolan (5-1).
Jace Burton, Jackson Mankofff and Joe Chimene each had RBIs.
Coastal Eyes Associates 10, Printing Plus 7
Cash Sposato struck out six in four innings for Printing Plus. Steve Maynard doubled twice, and Ryan Henderson and Sposato had two hits each.
— Keith Kimberlin
