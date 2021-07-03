STONINGTON — Garrett Lenihan and Cam Ogden combined to strike out 10 as the Pawcatuck/North Stonington Juniors beat Salem, 11-1, in the District 10 tournament Friday at the Pawcatuck Little League complex.
Lenihan earned the win and was also 2 for 2 at the plate with a pair of RBIs. Ogden also drove in a pair as did Gabe Grossman and Mason Perkins.
— Keith Kimberlin
