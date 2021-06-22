WATERFORD — Montville defeated Mystic, 5-3, in extra innings in the District 10 Little League 10-12 baseball tournament Monday at Patterson Field.
Sawyer Chappel was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Mystic. Montville's Izaiah Yard and Richie Walters III combined to strike out 16 Mystic batters.
Mystic next plays Waterford on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Pool play continues until July 9. The championship game is scheduled for July 15 in Waterford.
— Keith Kimberlin
